Patrick Boyle shooting: Man cleared of ride-by murder

Merseyside Police
Father-of-two Mr Boyle died in hospital after the shooting

A man has been cleared of murdering a man who was shot twice in the chest on a street.

Thomas Walker was accused of killing Patrick Boyle, 26, who was shot by a gunman on a bicycle in Huyton, Merseyside, on 1 July and died in hospital.

He was also acquitted of possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life at Liverpool Crown Court.

The 21-year-old admitted possessing ammunition without a certificate.

Walker, of Maiden Lane in Liverpool, will be sentenced for that offence at a later date.

