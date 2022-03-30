Patrick Boyle shooting: Man cleared of ride-by murder
- Published
A man has been cleared of murdering a man who was shot twice in the chest on a street.
Thomas Walker was accused of killing Patrick Boyle, 26, who was shot by a gunman on a bicycle in Huyton, Merseyside, on 1 July and died in hospital.
He was also acquitted of possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life at Liverpool Crown Court.
The 21-year-old admitted possessing ammunition without a certificate.
Walker, of Maiden Lane in Liverpool, will be sentenced for that offence at a later date.
