Pensby murder inquiry: Five arrested after man found dead
Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead outside a house.
Merseyside Police said they discovered the body in Smallridge Close, Pensby, Wirral, after they were called at about 04:00 BST.
Two women, both aged 20, and three men aged between 23 and 30 - all from Birkenhead - have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
They have been taken into police custody for questioning.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out, a police spokesperson said.
Ch Insp Simon Owen added the investigation was "in the extremely early stages" and appealed for anyone with information to contact police.
