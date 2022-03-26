Wirral marshland fire: Police appeal for witnesses
Detectives are appealing for more information as they investigate a large marshland fire believed to have been started deliberately.
The blaze damaged the Neston reedbed on the Wirral Peninsula on 19 March.
Three teenage boys, aged 13, 13 and 14, were arrested on suspicion of arson and have been released on conditional bail.
Cheshire Police said they wanted to speak to witnesses who spoke to a group of teenagers before the blaze, which was reported at about 18:20 GMT.
They said they were keen to find a woman who had been walking with a black dog, and another woman and a man who were taking photographs.
Residents are also being asked to check their CCTV footage.
The RSPB wildlife charity said it could take about two years for the area to recover.
About 10 hectares of marshland was burned in the fire, which damaged all reedbed vegetation and some areas of saltmarsh vegetation.
A site of special scientific interest, the Dee estuary nature reserve is considered to be one of the most significant river estuaries in the UK.
An RSPB spokesperson said: "While we're hopeful the root systems have survived and that the reeds will grow back over the coming years, there is no chance of wildlife successfully nesting in those areas in the coming months."
