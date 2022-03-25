Liverpool care home criticised amid resident abuse claim
- Published
A "dirty" care home where one resident complained of being physically and verbally abused by a staff member has been rated inadequate.
A range of issues were found at Gracefield Health Care in Liverpool including a failure to properly respect people's privacy.
Conditions discovered by watchdog inspectors included a soiled mattress, ripped curtains and a smashed window.
The BBC has approached the care home for a response.
Gracefield Health Care accommodates up to six people with learning disabilities, autism and other mental health problems.
Hayley Moore, head of adult social care inspection at the Care Quality Commission, said: "During the inspection, we found people were at risk of serious harm as the service wasn't well led.
"The registered manager wasn't aware of incidents involving physical restraint, which meant there wasn't any oversight to ensure these practices were the most appropriate intervention or that they were carried out safely.
"Someone told us they had been physically and verbally abused by a member of staff and despite raising this with the manager, no action was taken.
"We shared our concerns with the local safeguarding team and ensured the provider took immediate action to protect the person.
"Also, when people had unexplained bruising there was no follow-up action taken and there was no evidence staff shared these concerns with relevant partner organisations."
'Visibly upset'
The inspection also found failures with Covid testing regimes, the home "wasn't clean and hygienic" and "carpets, doors and handrails were dirty".
One person was found using a toilet with the door open and three staff members present.
The bedroom of one person who was "visibly upset" had ripped curtains, a smashed window, no toilet seat and no bed linen.
Ms Moore said the home had "started to make some improvements" and the watchdog would monitor the situation.
She added: "If we're not assured people are receiving safe care, we will not hesitate to take further action."