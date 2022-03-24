Accountant who stole £6.7m from employer jailed
An accountant who stole more than £6.7m from the family-run business he worked for has been jailed.
James Hall initially claimed the large transactions he made from the Merseyside shop-fitting company to his own bank were loans from the director.
But the fraud, which took place between 2011 and 2015, came to light following an audit at the Kirkby-based company.
The 49-year-old, of Eastgrove Avenue in Bolton, was jailed for six years at Bolton Crown Court.
Hall initially denied the charges but changed his plea the week before he was due to stand trial, admitting four counts of fraud by abuse of power.
Det Con Claire Taylor, of Merseyside Police, said Hall's actions had caused "distress and worry" for the Knowsley company and sparked an "extensive and complex" police investigation.
"This fraud placed a family-run business under significant financial pressure, causing distress and worry to all employees and their loved ones," she said.
"That such an impact would be caused was clearly lost on Hall, and he will now be left to consider the full consequences of his actions while he serves his jail time.
"We welcome that following an extensive and complex police investigation Hall is now behind bars.
"Fraud can and does devastate individuals and businesses and thankfully Hall has now been prevented from causing any more harm."