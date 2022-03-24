Everton fan who threw bottle at Villa player avoids jail
- Published
An Everton fan who threw a plastic bottle at Aston Villa players celebrating a goal has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Roger Tweedle, 19, hurled the object, which hit Villa defender Matty Cash in the face, at Goodison Park on 22 January.
He admitted throwing a missile onto the playing area and common assault.
Tweedle was sentenced to eight weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months, at Sefton Magistrates' Court.
The court earlier heard Tweedle, of Walton in Liverpool, was seen to raise his hands in celebration when the Lucozade bottle hit the player.
Judge Paul Healey described his actions as "disgraceful", and told him it "affects the good name of the club you support".
'Inappropriate behaviour'
He said the sentencing was beyond the normal range for the offence because of the circumstances, which could have led to others in the crowd acting in the same way during Villa's 1-0 win in the Premier League.
"Over recent years efforts have been made to address inappropriate behaviour at football matches - CCTV has been installed that covers the crowd - yet still this behaviour persists, it seems," he said.
Marcela Salter, defending Tweedle, said: "This was an act of frustration but was followed with immediate regret."
Tweedle was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and was handed a football banning order for four years.
The 19-year-old, from Cranehurst Road, Walton, was ordered to pay a £200 fine, £85 costs and £128 to a fund for crime victims.