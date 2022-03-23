Wirral marshland fire: Reedbed will take two years to recover
It will take two years "at the earliest" for wildlife to recover on marshland that was destroyed by a large fire, the RSPB has said.
The wildlife charity has assessed damage at Neston reedbed on the Wirral Peninsula after the blaze on Saturday.
"There is no chance of wildlife successfully nesting in those areas in coming months," an RSPB spokesman said.
About 10 hectares of marshland was burned in the fire, which is thought to have been started deliberately.
In a series of tweets, RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands said all reedbed vegetation and some areas of saltmarsh vegetation had been damaged.
"While we're hopeful the root systems have survived, and that the reeds will grow back over the coming years, there is no chance of wildlife successfully nesting in those areas in the coming months," the charity said.
"It will be a year or two at the earliest before this area can once again support breeding birds like bearded tits, Cetti's warblers and marsh harriers."
The Dee estuary nature reserve is considered to be "internationally important" and "one of the top 10 river estuaries in the UK", the RSPB said.
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service sent six fire engines to the blaze at Neston just before 18:30 GMT on Saturday.
The fire covered about 1 sq km (0.4 sq miles) around the marshland, a site of special scientific interest.
Fire breaks were put in place to protect nearby properties and the blaze was "mainly extinguished" by midnight, the fire service said.
Three teenage boys who were arrested on suspicion of arson have been released on conditional bail.
