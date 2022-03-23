Vera Anderson: Two arrested over murder 30 years ago
- Published
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman who was killed more than 30 years ago.
Veronica Anderson, known as Vera, was found dead in her car in Penketh, near Warrington, on 25 August 1991.
The 42-year-old from Widnes had had her throat cut. A blood-stained glove and a length of sash cord were found at the crime scene off Tannery Lane.
A 70-year-old man from Widnes and a 61-year-old woman from Warrington are being questioned by police.
On the 30th anniversary of her death last year, Cheshire police appealed for the public to help them with even the "the smallest detail".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.