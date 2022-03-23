St Helens dog attack: Breed investigated after toddler killed
- Published
Police investigating the death of a toddler who was mauled by a dog in her own home are still trying to establish whether it was an illegal breed.
Bella-Rae Birch, who was 17 months old, died in hospital after the attack in St Helens at about 15:50 GMT on Monday.
Merseyside Police said she was attacked only a week after her family had bought the dog. Officers are now speaking to its former owners.
Currently there are four dog breeds banned in the UK.
Supt Steve Brizell said the toddler's death had "left a family and a community grieving and in complete shock".
"Bella-Rae has lost her life in the most unimaginably terrible circumstances," he said.
Supt Brizell said the force was providing the family with support and officers would remain in the area to provide "further reassurance and support" to the wider community.
Neighbour Joanne Matthews said she saw an ambulance outside the family's house in Bidston Avenue before about 10 police vehicles arrived.
"I saw them bring the dog out," she said. "I couldn't tell what breed it was but from the back it looked like a Staffordshire bull terrier or pit bull."
In a statement, Bella-Rae's family said they would "like to thank the community for their support".
"We would ask that we are now allowed some space and time to try and come to terms with the tragic loss of our much-loved Bella-Rae," they added.
Anyone who witnessed anything in the area at the time, or who has information about the dog, has been asked to contact police.