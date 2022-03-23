P&O Ferries: Liverpool port entranced blocked by protesters
- Published
People protesting against P&O Ferries' decision to sack 800 workers have been moved from the entrance of the Port of Liverpool by police.
About 40 demonstrators blocked the road leading to the port, where P&O operates a Liverpool to Dublin service, at about 08:00 GMT.
Protesters shouted "P&O, shame on you" before they were moved on by police.
It comes after the company announced on Thursday that 800 staff were being sacked immediately.
The protest, organised by the RMT union, caused a tailback of lorries heading into the port.
Darren Ireland, RMT regional organiser, said: "We're trying to get the point across about the way P&O is treating seafarers, it is absolutely shocking."
Police officers moved protesters from the road at about 08:35, warning them they could be arrested if they did not move.
P&O Ferries has said the 800 redundant staff will be offered £36.5m in total, with about 40 people getting more than £100,000 each.
The firm has also denied that it broke the law when it sacked the workers without warning.
However, unions said the compensation package being offered was "pure blackmail and threats".
The RMT has organised for other protests to take place Hull, Larne in Northern Ireland, Cairnryan in Scotland and Dover.
Its general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The British public is outraged by this injustice and understand that if these workers are not fully reinstated, the same thing could happen to them in their workplaces."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk