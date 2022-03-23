Chester Zoo: Endangered deer fawn seen for first time
- Published
A highly endangered deer fawn has been seen for the first time in public at Chester Zoo since being born just before Christmas.
Lyra the Philippine spotted deer is named after a constellation of stars, following a theme shared with her parents Nova and Cosmos.
It is estimated that as few as 700 of the animals remain in the wild.
The species became extinct on several Philippine islands due to hunting and deforestation, the zoo said.
The population at the zoo is part of a conservation breeding programme set up at the request of the Philippine government.
Zookeeper Emma Evison said: "Every Philippine spotted deer birth is absolutely crucial to the long-term survival of this species.
"So we were absolutely overjoyed to see a fluffy bundle alongside mum Nova one morning."
She said the zoo was also working to protect the species in its homeland.