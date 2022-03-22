Wirral marshland fire: Three teenage boys bailed
- Published
Three teenagers arrested on suspicion of arson after a large fire on marshland on the Wirral Peninsula have been released on conditional bail.
The two boys aged 13 and one aged 14 were arrested on Monday, Cheshire Police said.
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service sent six fire engines to the blaze at Neston just before 18:30 GMT on Saturday.
The fire covered about 1 sq km (0.4 sq miles) around the marshland, a site of special scientific interest.
One witness said the fire took hold rapidly, creating a "wall of flames".
Fire breaks were put in place to protect nearby properties and the blaze was "mainly extinguished" by midnight, the fire service said.
A spokeswoman for the RSPB, which owns the nature reserve, said: "We're shocked and saddened by the fire that has devastated the Neston Reedbed part of our reserve."
She said marsh harriers were "beginning to build their nests on the marshland which has sadly been lost to fire".
The reserve hosts wildlife, including bearded tits, Cetti's warblers and bittern.
Chris Tynan, from RSPB Liverpool, added that the Dee estuary was "internationally important" and "one of the top 10 river estuaries in the UK".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk