Wirral marshland fire: Boys arrested on suspicion of arson
- Published
Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a large fire on marshland on the Wirral Peninsula.
Cheshire Fire Service sent six fire engines to the blaze at Neston after it started just before 18:30 GMT on Saturday.
Two boys aged 13 and one aged 14 were arrested earlier and are currently being questioned, Cheshire Police said.
The fire covered about 1 sq km (0.4 sq miles) around the marshland, a site of special scientific interest.
One eyewitness said the fire took hold rapidly, creating a "wall of flames".
Fire breaks were put in place to protect nearby properties and the blaze was "mainly extinguished" by midnight, the fire service said.
