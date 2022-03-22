Wavertree man jailed for murdering partner next to baby
- Published
A man who strangled his girlfriend and left her body beside their sleeping baby has been jailed for her murder.
Mohammed Diakite killed N'Taya Cleverley-Elliott, 20, in what police described as a "senseless" attack in Liverpool in January last year.
Diakite, 19, had denied strangling her at their home but was convicted of murder following a two-week trial.
He was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court for life and ordered to serve a minimum term of 19 years.
The Crown Prosecution Service said Ms Cleverley-Elliott met Diakite in Liverpool in 2019 and the couple's baby was born in September 2020.
But in the weeks leading up to her death, she was looking to leave the relationship and was due to move into a new apartment on the day she was killed.
On the morning of her death Diakite, who was also known as Nigel, had started to make frantic phone calls to friends, the court heard.
He also called a support worker who was helping him with his immigration application to Britain at about 01:25 GMT on 29 January.
Diakite told the support worker Ms Cleverley-Elliott had been drinking and had beaten him, but toxicology tests carried out later did not support his claim.
He also told her he was going to jail because Ms Cleverley-Elliott was leaving him.
The support worker went to the flat on Prince Alfred Road in Wavertree, where she found the body of Ms Cleverley-Elliott under a duvet on a bed and their four-month-old baby in a cot beside her.
Diakite had fled to Liverpool in a taxi but one of his friends took him to Merseyside Police's headquarters where he was arrested.
He told his defence that he could not remember anything about that night.
'My inspiration'
Speaking on behalf of the family, Ms Cleverley-Elliott's sister said there would never be "any justice for the torture N'Taya endured".
"N'Taya was not only violently tortured, we have learnt that she endured abuse prior to the final event," she said.
"We will never know just how long this lasted and exactly everything she endured.
"Although my younger sister, she grew to be and remains my inspiration.
"N'Taya was brave, strong, fearless. Everything her little girl will grow up to be."