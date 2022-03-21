Mollington crash: Family's tribute to woman hit by ambulance
- Published
A woman who died after being knocked down by an ambulance was "always so full of light", her family has said.
Carrie Loughlin, 35, from Liverpool, was pronounced dead at the scene on the A540 Parkgate Road in Mollington, Cheshire, on Wednesday night.
The ambulance was not responding to an incident at the time, North West Ambulance Service said.
Ms Loughlin's relatives said they had been left "heartbroken at the sudden passing of our beautiful Carrie".
"She was always so full of light and the love and laughter she brought us will never be forgotten," they added.
"Carrie was a beloved daughter, sister and granddaughter and will be sorely missed by the many who loved and cherished her."
Cheshire Police said an investigation was continuing.
The ambulance service said it was helping the force and supporting colleagues involved in the incident.
It added the ambulance had been transporting a non-emergency patient to hospital under normal driving conditions when the crash happened.