Refugee women empowered and united by Liverpool football club

Image source, Inès Hachou Image caption, The club provides a boost for physical mental and health, coach Comfort Etim says

For one coach in Liverpool, playing football is so much more than the match.

Comfort Etim learned to play the beautiful game growing up in Nigeria, and it sparked something in her.

After she sought refuge in the UK as a teenager, she made it her goal to unite refugee women in a safe space.

Now aged 38, Comfort is a coach and mentor to 30 players in Toxteth.

The club, called Comfort Angels, connects people of multiple nationalities who have fled conflicts, political regimes and persecution.

"Diversity in football is what makes it a beautiful game," says Comfort, who lives in Dingle.

"I wanted to create a place for women to express themselves."

Image source, Inès Hachou Image caption, Comfort (left) coaches a team of 30 players, including Kate (right)

After experiencing a journey through the asylum system, Comfort says her teammates come to her and she is able to refer them to the correct organisations.

"We are a family. We are there for one another and celebrate with each other," she adds.

"I am that moral support. The majority of women here just want to be listened to and heard."

'We can do it as well'

Image source, Inès Hachou Image caption, Goalkeeper Hane Leshaj says the club has helped her "in so many ways"

Hane Leshaj, who plays as a goalkeeper, says the group has helped her "in so many ways" after arriving in the UK.

"It was hard in the beginning, especially when you do not speak the language and you have £39 per week to live on," the 33-year-old says.

"Lots of women like myself had dreams to be footballers, but coming from different backgrounds, they could not.

"This is to show people who did not believe, that we can do it as well."

'You can forget your worries that day'

Image source, Inès Hachou Image caption, Kate says when she plays with the group it brings "total freedom" to her

Defender and goalkeeper Kate, 37, credits the club for building back her confidence after she had a baby.

"The emotion that comes to mind when playing here is freedom," she says.

"It helps me mentally and physically and brings renewed joy each time. You can forget your worries that day.

"My dream is to help create a safe an enabling environment for women and children who are seeking sanctuary."

Image source, Inès Hachou Image caption, Mansura said she has loved football from her childhood

Mansura, 30, sought asylum in the UK in 2018 and says Comfort's team "fulfils her football passion" and brings relief.

"It is a warm welcome, supportive friends and fun," the Liverpool FC fan says.

"Football is absolute happiness which came from my childhood."

'Usher in more compassion'

Comfort's quest to create a sanctuary for women in her club is being told as part of a documentary.

The film's creators, shado, is formed of artists, activists and journalists, whose focus is to bring people together around social justice through storytelling.

"It is well known that the asylum seeking experience can be extremely isolating, and so on a practical level, groups like this are so important for combating this and finding community," co-founder Isabella Pearce says.

"Football itself just becomes a unifier, but this club is particularly special because of Comfort.

"We would like to hope that what is happening in Ukraine will open people's eyes to the myriad of reasons that people seek asylum and usher in more compassion for all those who come to the UK."

The film, Comfort Angels, goes live on shado's website on Monday and you can watch it here.

