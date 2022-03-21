Hillsborough: Andrew Devine posthumously awarded Freedom of Wirral
The last of the 97 Hillsborough disaster victims is to posthumously receive the Freedom of Wirral.
Liverpool fan Andrew Devine suffered life-changing injuries in a terrace crush at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield. He died last year aged 55.
The other 96 victims of the football stadium tragedy were awarded the borough's freedom in September 2017.
The Mayor of Wirral said the ceremony in New Brighton for Mr Devine would be a "proud and poignant moment".
Mr Devine was 22 when he went to watch Liverpool take on Nottingham Forest on 15 April 1989 at Sheffield Wednesday's stadium.
He died 32 years later on 27 July 2021.
A coroner ruled he had been unlawfully killed and confirmed him as the disaster's 97th victim.
Mr Devine's family will be presented with a civic scroll at the Floral Pavilion.
His name will join the 96 Hillsborough victims and eight other individuals, including World War II hero Lt Cdr Ian Fraser VC, to be honoured in Wirral.
Mr Devine was also bestowed with the Freedom of Liverpool in December.
Mayor George Davies described the honour as "rare and special" and said the council would stand together to honour Mr Devine and the other victims of Hillsborough.
"Our thoughts and gratitude will also be with those who cared for all those affected by the terrible events that day and for their monumental struggle for truth and justice," Mr Davies added.
Meanwhile Labour councillor Paul Martin, whose father was at Hillsborough on the day of the disaster, has called on Wirral Council to back plans for the disaster to be taught in schools.