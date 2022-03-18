P&O Ferries: Port of Liverpool protesters slam sackings as disgusting
Protesters who demonstrated against P&O Ferries' decision to sack 800 staff without notice have said the dismissal was "disgusting" and "disgraceful".
The RMT union staged a protest at the Port of Liverpool, where P&O operates a route to Dublin, on Friday.
P&O Ferries' staff were told via a video message on Thursday it was their "final day of employment".
The firm maintained it was a "tough" decision but it would "not be a viable business" without the changes.
The ferry operator said it had lost £100m per year since the start of the pandemic.
It said the losses had been covered by its parent company but added that funding could not continue.
It added its ships would be crewed by a third party in the future.
P&O Ferries told passengers sailings would be suspended "for the next few days".
The RMT union said it was one of the "most shameful acts in the history of British industrial relations".
The firm, which began operating ferries in the 1960s, has 2,200 employees remaining in the UK, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
There are currently two P&O vessels docked in Liverpool, where the RMT union demonstration was held.
Protests against the sackings also took place in Hull, Larne and Dover, where P&O also operate from.
Caitlin Lee travelled to the protest from Glasgow to "show solidarity" with workers.
"When I saw the video, I felt it acutely because I had a similar situation happen to me in 2020," Ms Lee said.
"I think the erosion of employment rights that companies are trying to do to workers is simply unacceptable."
Tracey McNally, from Kirby, said it was "just disgusting" and wanted to show unity with the seafarers.
"We all need to be here to support the workers."
Veronica Beach, who is married to a seafarer, described the decision as "absolutely disgraceful".
Ms Beach travelled from Southport and said she had come to support the 800 workers.
"I feel so sad for all these people. I feel very strongly about it."
Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson backed the RMT's actions on Twitter and said the treatment of workers by P&O was "absolutely despicable".
Liverpool City Council added the mayor would write to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps MP about the decision.
Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram, who was joined by Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham at the protest, described the mass redundancies as "an outrageous attack on hundreds of workers".
Earlier, trade union Nautilus International raised safety fears and urged the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) to "make sure the ships are safe" as the new crews are "unfamiliar" with the vessels and routes.
The union said it had been "overwhelmed" by the public's response and made demands in a four-point plan.
The union has encouraged a public and commercial boycott of P&O until jobs are reinstated and called on the government to enforce it.
It requested that government support for P&O owners DP World was removed and funding given to the retention of jobs instead.
The union also added it wanted new legislation to protect maritime workers.
The RMT union said it would be taking its demands to the Conservative Party conference in Blackpool on Saturday.