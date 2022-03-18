Everton v Newcastle: Protester who tied himself to goalpost charged
A man has been charged after a protester ran on to the pitch and tied himself to a goalpost during a Premier League match.
The second half of Everton's game against Newcastle at Goodison Park was disrupted for about eight minutes on Thursday due to the incident.
Merseyside Police said a 21-year-old man from Weymouth in Dorset had been charged with pitch encroachment and aggravated trespass.
He is due to attend court on 19 April.
He was bailed and banned from attending any venues used for regulated football matches or televised events in England and Wales.
