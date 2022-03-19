Liverpool St George's Hall undergoes ceiling restoration
The ornate ceiling of Liverpool landmark St George's Hall is undergoing "much-needed TLC" in a £250,000 restoration, local officials have said.
The Victorian venue, which features in the new Batman film, will remain open while work is carried out for the first time in about 70 years.
Alan Smith, heritage chief at Liverpool City Council, said: "People come to the venue because of how it looks.
"As a result, we can't ignore it when restoration work needs to take place."
A team of specialists will remove loose paint work, check the plaster and repaint sections of the 25m (82ft) high barrel-vaulted ceiling.
St George's Hall
- Opened in 1854, the hall is one of Liverpool's key attractions and has often been the focus of vigils or protests
- The writer Charles Dickens, who gave readings in the building, declared St George's Hall's concert room to be "the most perfect room in the world"
- It was a recruitment point for servicemen during World War One
- Several thousands of visitors saw the popular Liverpool Giants' event at the hall as part of centenary commemorations of the war
- The venue has also featured in shows and films such as Peaky Blinders, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and as Gotham City Hall in The Batman
The restoration is expected to be completed before June and is being funded by Liverpool City Council.
Councillor Harry Doyle, cabinet member for the culture and visitor economy, said the hall "attracts tens of thousands of visitors every year including tourists".
"This work really is an investment in the hall's future - we want it to look its best so that we can continue to attract events and activities to the venue, the money from which will be reinvested in the hall."
