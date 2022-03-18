Everton v Newscastle: Arrest after protester ties himself to goalpost
- Published
A man has been arrested after Everton's game against Newcastle was delayed by a protester tying himself to a goal post.
The second half of the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park was stopped for about eight minutes on Thursday night due to the incident.
The man, who was wearing a "Just Stop Oil" T-shirt, was led away by police before the game could resume.
Merseyside Police said a 21-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of pitch encroachment.
A second man, aged 39, was also arrested on suspicion of assault and pitch encroachment.
Alex Iwobi's 99th-minute goal earned Everton a massive victory in their fight against relegation as they held on to beat Newcastle despite being reduced to 10 men.
It led to celebrations at Goodison Park as Everton earned only their second win in 13 Premier League games to put three points between them and the relegation zone.