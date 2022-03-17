Liverpool bomber Emad Al Swealmeen acted alone says police chief
The man who carried out the terror attack outside Liverpool Women's Hospital was probably acting alone, a senior anti-terror police chief said.
Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes said no-one else was linked to the attack but there were still "questions unanswered".
Emad Al Swealmeen died in an explosion and subsequent fire when the device detonated in a taxi.
He was in the cab shortly before 11:00 GMT on Remembrance Sunday.
Mr Jukes, who is head of counter terrorism policing, told reporters the investigation into the attack was continuing.
An inquest following the death of Emad Al Swealmeen heard he bought 2,000 ball bearings and rented a "bomb-making factory" to manufacture a device with "murderous intent".
He died in the blast - from which taxi driver David Perry managed to escape - as it pulled up outside the hospital.
Mr Jukes said: "It does appear that the individual had the characteristics of someone who was acting alone and self-initiated.
"I say all of that caveated by the fact that it's ongoing but also want to recognise that it was a relatively sophisticated attempted attack... and for that reason it is very unlikely that an individual would have gained that knowledge without at least accessing online materials."
