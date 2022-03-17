Stockbridge Village death: Tenth arrest after man, 19, killed
A 10th suspect has been arrested over the death of a 19-year-old who was shot in the back.
Nyle Corrigan was shot dead in Stockbridge Village, in the Knowsley area of Merseyside, in November 2020.
A 39-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, Merseyside Police said.
Detectives said the man was later released under investigation pending further inquiries.
Mr Corrigan died from a single gunshot wound to the back at about 18:30 GMT on 12 November on Boode Croft in Stockbridge Village.
Nine other people have been arrested in connection with the killing but nobody has been charged.
