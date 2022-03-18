Connor Dockerty: Boy, 15, jailed for Huyton man's stab murder
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been jailed for murdering a man who he stabbed to death.
Connor Dockerty, 23, died in hospital after he was found with stab wounds in Huyton, Merseyside, on 19 April.
The boy, who was 14 at the time of the attack, was convicted following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court and was told he must serve at least 14 years.
John Batey, 44, of no fixed address, was convicted of assisting an offender and jailed for three years.
The trial heard Mr Dockerty was on his bike on Kingsway when he barged into a group of teenage girls on a narrow path and that led to a verbal dispute.
The father-of-two was later attacked and stabbed at least four times, with one wound passing through his lung into his heart, the court heard.
Following sentencing, Det Supt Siobhan Gainer said: "Connor was just a young man when his life was senselessly cut short.
"Although no sentence can bring Connor back, I hope that the result today can bring his family some sense of closure after they were put through the ordeal of a trial.
"We welcome the sentence handed to the 15-year-old boy. The repercussions of his actions will stay with him for the rest of his life and I hope that he will now reflect on this while serving his significant jail time."