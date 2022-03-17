Toxteth shooting: Fifth arrest after girl, 15, shot at bus stop
- Published
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder after a girl was shot as she waited at a bus stop in Liverpool.
The 15-year-old suffered "devastating" injuries in the shooting on Upper Warwick Street on 1 March.
Merseyside Police said the shots were fired from a group riding bikes.
The man was also held on possession of an offensive weapon and was taken to a police station for questioning before being released under investigation.
Rio Jones, of Jermyn Street, has been charged with attempted murder, having a firearm with intent to endanger life and possessing a controlled drug.
Four others have been arrested and released under investigation.
The latest arrest was made during a day of targeted raids across Toxteth.
Ten people were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences with cash, drugs and mobile phones seized.