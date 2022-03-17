St Patrick's Day parade returns to Liverpool for first time in three years
- Published
The St Patrick's Day parade will return to Liverpool later for the first time in three years.
The coronavirus pandemic and funding issues meant the parade had not taken place in the city since 2019.
"Covid has caused problems in terms of funding and also in terms of getting bands to participate," organiser Declan Doolin said.
The "big celebration" will follow a route through the city centre from 15:00 GMT.
Liverpool has a long history of Irish emigration and during the 1800s tens of thousands of Irish labourers and their families left to find work in Britain during the Industrial Revolution.
The parade is part of many celebrations taking place across the city to celebrate Saint Patrick, Ireland's patron saint, who is credited with bringing Christianity to Ireland.
Mr Doolin said the parade would feature the Liverpool Irish Flute Band, Liverpool Pipe Band and Cambria Drum Band.
"Many bands still won't play on parades as they feel it is still unsafe," he added.
The city's waterfront Cunard building will fly the Irish flag and St George's Hall will be lit up green, a spokesman for Liverpool City Council said.
Hundreds are expected to follow the parade which starts on Great Orford Street and will follow a route along Hope Street, Hardman Street, Renshaw Street and Ranleagh Street, before heading along Hanover Street to finish on Seel Street.
Pubs and bars across the city are also planning celebrations.
Ricki McLean, manager of The Liffey Bar in Renshaw Street, said being able to put on live music again would be "amazing".
"I'm so excited about being able to see everyone getting together and enjoying themselves," she said.
"It will be good to see everyone get out and actually celebrate the day."