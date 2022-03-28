Adam Ellison stabbing: Sister's pain at those protecting Prescot killer
- Published
The sister of a man who was stabbed to death on a night out with friends says she does not know how anybody shielding his killer can sleep at night.
Adam Ellison, 29, was stabbed in the neck in Prescot, Merseyside, after a row with two people on a motorbike.
Nobody has been convicted over the 4 November 2017 attack despite 12 arrests and the offer of a £24,000 reward.
Mr Ellison's family has vowed to "keep fighting for justice" for him and urged people with information to call police.
The trainee supermarket manager had been planning to get married when was stabbed by the pillion passenger of a green and white Kawasaki motorcycle in Market Place.
His sisters Joanne Evans and Nicola Moore described him as a "beautiful soul" and a "gentleman".
"We'll keep fighting for our justice to come," Ms Evans said.
While it will not bring her "little bro" back, "not having to fight" for justice will be "easier" and allow the family to grieve, Ms Evans said.
Ms Moore added: "He was horrendously taken from us.
"You want to shout it from the rooftops 'how dare you walk around the streets'.
"You've murdered somebody. People know you have done it. How can they sleep at night?
"If it can happen to Adam - it can happen to anyone."
Joyce Ellison said her son, who was her "miracle" baby after suffering miscarriages, was "still loved and missed every day".
"There is a big hole here," she said, pointing to her heart.
"It will never be filled again."
After fatally stabbing Mr Ellison, the pillion passenger sped off on the motorbike.
It entered the Hillside Avenue estate via King George V playing fields and was never seen again, Det Ch Insp Cath Cummings, from Merseyside Police, revealed to the BBC's We Are England programme,
She is hoping someone from the community will come forward.
"People on that estate know who was riding it, they know where that bike went and they know who was on it," she said.
"This isn't going away… this is by no means a cold-case murder investigation."
Det Ch Insp Cummings said Mr Ellison's death "made no sense".
"He was certainly not in the wrong place at the wrong time. He went out for drinks on a Friday night," she said.
Det Ch Insp Cummings said the Kawasaki had left the playing fields for Prescot at about 00:30 GMT and the pillion passenger got off the bike and looked through the Old Mill pub "as though they were looking for someone".
They got back on the rear of the bike and it was driven "at speed" down Eccleston Street to the junction with Market Place where it "literally crossed paths" with Mr Ellison, she added.
"As Adam shouted to them, they've stopped and the passenger has got off and gone back towards Adam where he was fatally stabbed," she said.
"The passenger got back on the bike and the bike then went at speed back to the playing fields to the Hillside Avenue estate.
"The Kawasaki was never seen again."
Mr Ellison's mother has pleaded with anyone who has information on the stabbing to "look in your hearts and look what we're going through".
"I don't want this to happen to any other family," she said. "Please tell the police."
As well as their quest to find Mr Ellison's killer, the family also want to stamp out knife crime.
They set up the Adam Foundation and part of its work involves going into schools, raising awareness of the dangers of knife crime and how it "wrecks lives".
Ms Evans said: "It's nice to give back to the community and do something a bit more positive.
"In a way it keeps his name alive."
She said even if they stopped one child from joining a gang carrying knives "then the job's done".
Our Adam is broadcast at 20:30 BST on Monday 28 March on BBC One HD and BBC One in the North West, Yorkshire and Lincolnshire and is available straight afterwards on BBC iPlayer.