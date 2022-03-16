Old Swan death: Woman charged with murder after man found stabbed
A woman has been charged with murdering a man who was found stabbed to death in a street.
The man, aged in his 40s, was found with "significant injuries" on Rock Grove in Old Swan, Liverpool at about 20:55 GMT on Monday, police said.
The victim, from the Knotty Ash area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Learna Cheng, 25, of Rock Grove, has been charged with his murder and will appear at Sefton Magistrates' Court later.
The force has urged anyone with information about the incident to contact police.
