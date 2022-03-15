Huyton man left English bull terrier puppy with multiple fractures
- Published
A man who fractured his puppy's legs, hip, ribs and jaw has been banned from keeping animals for five years and given a community order.
Perry Jones, 22, inflicted the injuries on Lola, his 18-week-old English bull terrier, between December 2020 and February 2021, the RSPCA said.
The charity said the dog had since recovered and was due to be rehomed.
Jones, of Huyton, Merseyside, admitted three counts of causing unnecessary suffering before Liverpool magistrates.
An RSPCA spokeswoman said the puppy was rescued after a member of the public got in touch with a concern about the dog's welfare.
RSPCA inspector Lisa Lupson visited Jones' address on Browning Close on 24 February 2021 and found Lola to be "very lethargic and quiet".
"Rather than walking normally, she dragged herself to me, dragging her back end," she said.
"I noticed that she was completely non-weight-bearing on her left hind leg and struggling to walk."
She said the puppy also had an ear injury and a red mark on its head.
The charity spokeswoman said Jones initially claimed Lola had "ongoing medical issues" and had been taken to the vet two days earlier, before changing his story and saying that Lola had suffered injuries in a fall down the stairs.
After being rushed Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for urgent treatment, an examination confirmed Lola's injuries were caused at different times.
At Liverpool Magistrates' Court, Jones was banned from owning and keeping animals, ordered to complete 25 days of rehabilitation activity and given a 10-week curfew.
He was also ordered to pay £1,000 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.