Royal Liver Building: Liverpool 'icon' goes on sale for £90m
- Published
The "most recognisable office building in the North of England" has been put up for sale with a price tag of £90m, five years after it was sold for £48m.
Liverpool's Grade I-listed Royal Liver Building was bought by Luxembourg-based Corestate Capital Holding in 2017.
The building is home to several firms, including manufacturer Princes Foods, bank HSBC and football club Everton.
Sales agent CBRE said it was a chance to "own a piece of history" and "a property with considerable potential".
The building, which is topped by the city's famous Liver Birds, was sold in 2017 by previous owners Royal London Mutual Insurance Society.
Opened in 1911, the Pier Head building is one of the city's renowned Three Graces, along with the neighbouring Cunard and Port of Liverpool buildings.
It has been a backdrop for many TV and film productions and most recently served as part of Gotham City in the superhero blockbuster The Batman.
The film's production designer James Chinlund said the building "offered this amazing perch" for Batman's jump and an aerial shot, captured using a helicopter, was then heavily altered to turn Liverpool's waterfront into the Gotham cityscape.
In June 2020, firefighters had to bring a blaze in the building under control which began when a firework was thrown at the building as fans celebrated Liverpool winning the Premier League.
A man was later given a suspended sentence for throwing the firework, which caused about £30,000 worth of damage.
CBRE executive director Colin Thomasson said the firm was honoured to sell "the most recognisable office building in the North of England and an icon on the global stage".
He said it represented "an exceptional investment opportunity, which offers investors the chance to not only own a piece of history, but also a property with considerable potential to add further value".
The Royal Liver Building
- Started in 1907 and opened four years later, the building was originally home to the Royal Liver Group - which would later become part of pensions and investment firm Royal London
- Standing at 322ft (98m) and housing 15 floors, it was said to be Europe's first skyscraper
- Electronic chimes were installed in its clock towers in 1953 and its centenary in 2011 was marked by a visit from the Queen
- The building is topped by the largest and best-known Liver Birds, which measure 18ft (5.5m) in height
- The mythical bird, which has been a symbol of Liverpool since the 14th Century, also features on the city's logo, the badge of Liverpool FC and the crests of both the University of Liverpool and Liverpool John Moores University
Source: Museum of Liverpool