Cheshire family conned vulnerable relative out of £145k
Three family members who stole almost £150,000 from a vulnerable relative to fund lavish holidays have been jailed.
Scott Billington, 30, of Cheshire, and his parents made the victim sign a lasting power of attorney order to give them control of his money in 2016.
They then siphoned all the money from his accounts, Cheshire Police said.
Scott Billington and his mother Janet were jailed for five years while his father Keith received a three-year sentence. They had all denied the scam.
Scott Billington's partner Victoria Bailey was also sentenced at Chester Crown Court to 15 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, for receiving at least £10,000 of the cash, said police.
Police said the victim was a vulnerable man with learning disabilities who lived near Tarporley.
His mother was managing his finances but due to her health the trio offered to help in September 2016.
'Sickening'
Within months large amounts of cash were fraudulently removed from the victim's accounts and by November 2018 they were empty.
The scam came to light in July 2019 when social services, along with another family member, took over the care of the victim and discovered all his money was missing.
A police investigation found more than 350 fraudulent transactions, totalling more than £145,000.
The main perpetrator was Scott Billington, of Drillfield Road, Northwich, who took over £113,000, police said.
His parents, Janet, 60, and Keith, 64, both of Forster Avenue in Weaverham, defrauded the victim out of more than £22,000.
Scott and Janet were found guilty of fraud and possession of criminal property while Keith and 34-year-old Bailey, of Drillfield Road, Northwich, were both convicted of possession of criminal property.
Det Con Neil Whamby said: "Scott, Janet, Keith and Vicky were well aware the victim was vulnerable, but rather than provide him with the help he needed, they chose to exploit him in order to fund their lavish lifestyles."
He said much of the money was spent on extravagant holidays, weekends away and nights out.
He described their actions as "absolutely sickening".