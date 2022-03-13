Ukraine: Everton FC to donate £250,000 to DEC appeal
Everton FC has said it will donate £250,000 to support Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.
Chairman Bill Kenwright and owner Farhad Moshiri said they will match the donation, making a total of £500,000.
Everton recently suspended deals with Russian firms, including USM Holdings which sponsored their training ground.
Mr Kenwright said images of the conflict were "heartbreaking" and the money will go to the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal.
"Football has an incredible power to unite people and we are eager to do everything we can to show our support for the innocent victims of Russia's invasion of Ukraine," he said.
"We are all praying for peace - but we are also determined to help the humanitarian effort right now in a bid to save lives."
The donations will go towards the DEC's Ukraine appeal, which has raised more than £150m so far.
Earlier this month, Everton said it had "suspended with immediate effect all commercial sponsorship arrangements with the Russian companies USM, Megafon and Yota".
USM Holdings was founded by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov - said to be one of President Vladimir Putin's favourite oligarchs - who has had his assets frozen by the UK and European Union.
The company previously had a naming-rights option for Everton's new stadium, due to open in 2024.
Mr Moshiri had been one of Mr Usmanov's business partners but has recently stepped down from his role as USM chairman and said he had severed all business links with the Russian.
Everton has said it is providing support to Ukrainian defender Vitaliy Mykolenko, who joined the Toffees in January.
He was seen in an emotional embrace with fellow Ukrainian and Manchester City full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko at Goodison Park after the invasion started.
