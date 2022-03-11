Netherton death: Appeal over debris which killed man in storm
- Published
Police are appealing for information about a piece of metal which struck a van's windscreen during a storm and killed a passenger.
Stephen Matthews, 68, was travelling in the van on Switch Island in Netherton on 18 February.
Detectives believe the metal may have come from a "box-type van" as a result of strong winds caused by Storm Eunice.
Merseyside Police said Mr Matthews' family wanted to find out the full circumstances of his death.
They have released an image of the metal with their permission.
Sgt Steve Smith said he was searching for the driver as a witness in order to provide answers for Mr Matthews' family.
Police believe the box-type van could have been travelling towards Maghull on the A59.
Sgt Smith said: "We believe that this piece of metal may have come off a vehicle as a result of the winds and struck the vehicle Mr Matthews was travelling in.
"We understand that the driver of the vehicle may not even have realised at the time what had happened, but it is important, for Mr Matthews' family that we pursue this line of inquiry and find out the full circumstances of his death."
Mr Matthews' family described him as "a popular and well-known member of the Aintree community".
"The beloved husband of Sylvia and devoted Dad to Jonathan and Robert, he will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends," they said.