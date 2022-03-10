Formby stabbing: Man arrested after boy, 16 stabbed
A man has been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a stabbing near a church.
The boy remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital after being attacked on School Lane, Formby, at 16:55 GMT on Tuesday.
Merseyside Police said an 18-year-old man from Seaforth had been arrested on suspicion of wounding, robbery and possession of a Class B drug.
He remains in custody for questioning, the force added.
Ch Insp Simon Owen urged anyone who was in the area of Our Lady of Compassion Church cemetery at about 17:00 on Tuesday to contact police.
Officers remain in the area carrying out forensic work and speaking to neighbours, he added.
On Wednesday the church said on Facebook that police had requested the area around the church be kept clear so the forensic team could carry out their work in daylight.
"Please keep the victim in your prayers as indeed we are doing too," the post added.
