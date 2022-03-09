Formby stabbing: Boy, 16, seriously injured in attack
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Merseyside.
He remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital after being attacked on School Lane, Formby, at 16:55 GMT on Tuesday.
Detectives are now trying to trace two male suspects who were seen fleeing the scene on bikes.
Ch Insp Simon Owen has urged anyone who was in the area of Our Lady of Compassion Church cemetery at about 17:00 to contact Merseyside Police.
He added officers would remain in the area to carry out forensic work and search for CCTV footage as well as conduct house-to-house inquiries.
Wednesday's services at the School Lane church have been cancelled.
A post on the church's Facebook page said police had requested the area around the church be kept clear so the forensic team could carry out their work in daylight.
"Please keep the victim in your prayers as indeed we are doing too," the post added.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk