Liverpool's film and TV industries booming, says report
- Published
Liverpool is booming as a location for filming blockbuster movies and television shows, a report has found.
Films like The Batman and programmes including Dr Who and The Responder brought £18.7m investment to the city in 2021, up 87% on the £10m in 2020.
Last year some 250 television and film productions were made in the city, the report for Culture Liverpool added.
Shooting days rose by a fifth to 1,100 in 2021, with Liverpool now the UK's most filmed city outside London.
Other productions to make Liverpool their home include Funny Girl, Time, Help, The Ipcress Files and Ambulance.
The report added: "Sustained activity throughout 2021 has generated revenue income to Liverpool City Council of approximately £400,000 from paid-for services and location fees achieved by the Liverpool Film Office."
