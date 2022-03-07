Safer Streets Liverpool launched to make transport safer for women
A project designed to make it safer for women to use public transport in Liverpool has been launched.
Safer Streets Liverpool aims to stop unwanted sexual behaviour across transport routes in the city.
New measures will include safety training for transport staff, more CCTV coverage and a text service which can be used to report concerns.
"We must make every female feel safer and be safer," Merseyside's police and crime commissioner Emily Spurrell said.
The scheme was launched after a survey found 54% of females felt unsafe using buses and trains at night while more than 40% felt unsafe during the day.
As part of the project, bus drivers and frontline bus station staff will receive training to better understand how to prevent sexual violence and make passengers feel safer.
Safe spaces will also be created at city centre bus stations for anyone who feels vulnerable along with the text messaging service.
More CCTV coverage will be set up at bus stations at Liverpool One, Queen Square and Sir Thomas Street as well as an increased police presence.
The scheme was rolled out after Ms Spurrell and Liverpool City Council secured £270,000 of funding from the Home Office's Safer Streets project, which was set up following the deaths of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa.
"Every woman and girl I speak to has a story to tell about a bad experience they've had when using public transport," said Ms Spurrell.
"Whether it's men sitting too close, unwanted sexual touching, or sexualised comments.
"Too many women don't feel safe. We must make every woman and girl feel safer and be safer using our public transport network."
Ms Spurrell added: "Our goal is to make it as clear as possible there is no excuse for sexual violence and harassment. It will not be tolerated."