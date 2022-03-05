BBC News

Tuebrook crash: Girl, 6, seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

Published
Image source, Merseyside police
Image caption,
Police have issued images of a man they want to speak to about the Tuebrook crash

A six-year-old girl who was hit by an electric bike has been seriously injured, police have said.

She was struck by a male rider on the bike in Windsor Road, Liverpool, at about 18:00 GMT on Friday, Merseyside Police said.

The girl was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition. The rider left the scene of the collision.

Police have issued images of a man they want to speak to as they appeal for information.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics