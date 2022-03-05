BBC News

Toxteth shooting: Man charged after girl shot at bus stop

The girl was waiting at a bus stop in Toxteth

An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a girl was shot as she waited at a bus stop.

The 15-year-old was seriously injured in Upper Warwick Street, Liverpool on Tuesday and is in a stable condition in hospital, Merseyside Police said.

Rio Jones, of Jermyn Street, has been charged with attempted murder, having a firearm with intent to endanger life and possessing a controlled drug.

He is due to appear at the city's adult remand court on Saturday.

