Toxteth shooting: Fourth arrest after girl, 15, shot at bus stop
- Published
A fourth person has been arrested after a 15-year-old girl was shot as she waited at a bus stop after school.
The teenager, who was wearing her school uniform, suffered "devastating" injuries to her upper body on Tuesday.
Merseyside Police said shots were fired from a group riding bikes in the Toxteth area of Liverpool.
An 18-year-old man from Toxteth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, police said.
The force said it was a miracle the teenager, who remains in a stable condition in hospital, had survived.
Police believe shots were fired by "one or more" people on the bikes in Upper Warwick Street before they made off in the nearby North Hill Street area.
Detectives have appealed for information and dashcam footage and are looking for several people riding up to four bikes, possibly electric ones, all wearing dark clothing and face masks or balaclavas.
A 27-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both from Toxteth, were previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm without a certificate and have been released under investigation.
A 60-year-old man from Toxteth who had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released under investigation.