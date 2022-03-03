Toxteth shooting: Third arrest after girl, 15, seriously hurt
- Published
A third person has been arrested after a teenage girl was shot as she waited at a bus stop after school.
The 15-year-old, who was wearing her school uniform, suffered "devastating" injuries to her upper body on Tuesday.
Merseyside Police said it was a miracle she had survived after shots were fired from a group riding bikes in the Toxteth area of Liverpool.
A man, 27, was held on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm without a certificate.
A 21-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life remains in police custody.
A 60-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.
Police believe shots were fired by "one or more" people on the bikes in Upper Warwick Street before they made off in the nearby North Hill Street area.
All the suspects were wearing dark clothing and face masks or balaclavas.
The girl was taken to hospital after suffering wounds to her upper body and remains in a stable condition, police said.
A short time later, a 21-year-old man turned up at hospital with a gunshot injury to his arm, an incident police believe could be linked.