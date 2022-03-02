Driver escapes sinking car after Liverpool dock plunge
A woman has escaped a sinking car after crashing through railings and plunging into a Liverpool dock.
The driver, who was alone, was able to free herself after the car went into Queens Dock at about 23:00 GMT on Tuesday, Merseyside Fire and Rescue said.
The vehicle landed in the water near Keel Apartments on Kings Parade.
The woman was given first aid at the scene taken to hospital suffering minor injuries.
Arrangements for the vehicle to be recovered are now under way, the fire service added.
