Arson attack on Roby surgery not linked to racist graffiti, police say
There is "no evidence" an arson attack on a surgery was linked to a previous hate crime, which saw racist graffiti sprayed on its walls, police have said.
Petrol was set alight in Roby Medical Centre at about 02:30 GMT on 24 February, Merseyside Police said.
A spokesman said it was not believed to be linked to the graffiti, which was painted a few days earlier.
Dr Aman Amir, who took over the surgery at the start of February, said the arson attack was "devastating".
No-one was injured in the blaze and patients are now being seen at different premises.
Dr Amir said it could take up to three months to repair the damage.
"It is very difficult to try and understand why anyone could do this," he said, adding that it was "sad and very disturbing on so many levels".
However, he said the surgery's patients had been "lovely and even offered to come in and help clean the place".
The police spokesman said the graffiti was painted on the front and side of the building between 21 and 23 February.
Appealing for witnesses, he said that there was "no evidence" to suggest that the two attacks were linked "so far".