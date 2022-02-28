Everton fan admits throwing bottle at Aston Villa player
- Published
An Everton fan has admitted assaulting an Aston Villa footballer with a plastic bottle thrown from his seat.
Roger Tweedle, 19, hurled a bottle of Lucozade towards Villa's players as they celebrated a goal in their 1-0 win in the Premier League on 22 January.
A court heard he was seen to raise his hands in celebration when it hit Matty Cash in the face at Goodison Park.
Tweedle, of Walton in Liverpool, admitted common assault and throwing a bottle at or towards the playing area.
He was granted bail ahead of sentencing at Sefton Magistrates' Court on 24 March and must not go within a mile of Everton's Goodison Park ground or attend any regulated football matches.
Everton lost the game 1-0 and Cash's teammate Lucas Digne, who signed from the Merseyside club in January, was also hit as the Villa players were targeted.
The court heard Tweedle was seen to raise his arms aloft in the Lower Gwladys Street end as the bottle hit the Villa defender.
Prosecutor Amanda York said Tweedle, of Cranehurst Road, was identified by police officers and removed from his seat following the incident.
He was arrested and when interviewed later said he was "not very happy" when the away team scored and celebrated in front of home supporters.
Tweddle said he "went along with the crowd" when he raised his arms in the air after the strike from the bottle, which contained a small amount of juice.
Ms York said 24-year-old Cash was not injured and did not need any medical treatment.
Tweedle claimed he did not realise he had committed an offence when he was arrested and was remorseful, the court heard.
District Judge James Clarke adjourned proceedings for a pre-sentence report to find out more about the defendant, who has no previous convictions.
"It is a serious matter throwing any bottle, plastic or glass, and it striking someone in the face," he said.
"It is fortunate that no-one had an injury here. The fact that it happened at a football match increases the seriousness."
An application for a football banning order will also be made, Ms York said.