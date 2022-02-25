Cockhedge Shopping Park: Revamp plan includes flats and hotel
By Kaleigh Watterson
Cheshire political reporter
- Published
Developers have submitted plans to replace part of a town's major shopping park with apartments in a £99m scheme.
The proposal includes the transformation of Cockhedge Shopping Park in Warrington which would include 900 flats, a hotel and a leisure space.
A former 1970s office building on Orford Street, which developers described as "an eyesore" would also be replaced.
Warrington Borough Council will review the scheme.
Developers Cockhedge Property Unit Trust and Warrington & Co plan for six apartment blocks, underground parking and retail space on the 2.7 hectare (27,000 sq m) site.
The planning documents said the scheme was worth £99.1m and would support 158 construction jobs as well as a further 199 off-site jobs during ten years of construction.
The apartments would be a mix of one or two-bedroom flats, with the potential for three-bedroom apartments too, depending on demand.
Around 14% of the scheme would be affordable housing, the documents said.
