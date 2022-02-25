Liverpool buses: Mayor Steve Rotheram plans to franchise network
Liverpool City Region's mayor has announced a plan to bring buses back under public control to "ensure it is run in the interests of local people".
Steve Rotheram said a franchise system would allow the authority to set routes and control fares while private operators run the buses on contracts.
It could see regulated services for the first time since 1986.
Mr Rotheram said: "In too many places, our transport network is too confusing, too unreliable, and too expensive."
Deregulation was introduced in October 1986 with the aim of driving down fares and improving service with the introduction of competition.
Mr Rotheram said the recommendation to bring the network under public control was based "on four years of intensive work", including a year-long debate where local people shared their experiences of bus travel and what they would like to see in the future.
Mr Rotheram said: "Since the Thatcher government deregulated buses outside of London in the 1980s, services outside of the capital have suffered.
"We are one of the only areas leading the way in using new powers under the Bus Services Act to take greater control over public transport and ensure it is run in the interests of local people."
Proposals will be looked at by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority at a meeting on 4 March.
If approved, additional work to complete the bus franchise business case will take place followed by a public consultation.
In May last year, neighbouring Greater Manchester's mayor said he would accelerate plans to bring the region's bus network back under public control.
Andy Burnham said he would bring forward the introduction of a London-style franchise system by a year to May 2024.
