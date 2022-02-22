Merseyside Police chief tells of challenge to retain officers
Retaining police officers while finding almost £14m in savings will be "increasingly difficult", Merseyside Police's chief constable said.
Serena Kennedy said the savings needed over the next five years will place additional pressure on staff numbers.
Despite a recent recruitment drive, the force is still 456 short of the number of officers it had in 2010.
Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell said the force faced "major challenges ahead".
Speaking at a budget meeting to approve finances for the next 12 months, Ms Spurrell said financial support from the UK Government had "not covered the bases".
This was despite requests for further support, she said, and warned the force was "not out of the woods yet".
In 2019 the UK government pledged £750m to forces in England and Wales as part of the Op Lift scheme to support the recruitment of up to 6,000 additional officers by 2021.
People who live in areas served by Merseyside Police will face a council tax rise to maintain police services, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The tax increase, equivalent to a £10 rise on a Band D property, is in addition to £3m cuts the force has already identified.
In a tweet Ms Spurrell expressed her "deep frustration" and said she would continue to call on the government to for more funding to cover national insurance, pay and inflation increases "instead of expecting local people to pay more".
John Riley, PCC chief finance officer, said while additional funding is expected in the next two years, reserves would be utilised and savings would have to be identified going forward.
Risks included pay awards as the chancellor ends the public sector pay freeze from this year.