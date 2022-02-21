Storm Eunice: Aintree man killed when debris hit van is named
A man who died when a van was struck by debris during Storm Eunice was a "beloved husband and a devoted dad", his family has said.
Stephen Matthews, 68, was a passenger in the vehicle when the windscreen was struck on Switch Island in Netherton, Merseyside, on Friday. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement, Mr Matthews' family said he was "well known" in Aintree.
They added he was "tragically taken too soon" and would be "sadly missed".
