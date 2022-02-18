BBC News

Ava White death: Boy, 14, denies murdering schoolgirl

Ava White was taken to hospital after the attack but died a short time later

A 14-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to murdering a schoolgirl who was stabbed to death at a Christmas lights switch-on event.

Ava White, 12, was with friends when she was attacked in Liverpool city centre on 25 November.

She was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital where she later died.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, pleaded not guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to her murder.

In December, a coroner said the cause of Ava's death was a stab wound to the neck.

