Ava White death: Boy, 14, denies murdering schoolgirl
- Published
A 14-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to murdering a schoolgirl who was stabbed to death at a Christmas lights switch-on event.
Ava White, 12, was with friends when she was attacked in Liverpool city centre on 25 November.
She was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital where she later died.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, pleaded not guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to her murder.
He admitted possessing an offensive weapon, a knife, in Church Alley in Liverpool on 25 November.
A trial, which is expected to last for three weeks, is due to start on 9 May.
About a dozen of Ava's relatives were in court for the 30-minute hearing, with some in tears as the teenager entered his pleas.
In December, a coroner said the cause of Ava's death was a stab wound to the neck.
Ava's father Robert Martin previously said the family were "completely devastated and heartbroken".
Hundreds of people paid tribute to Ava at a vigil in December, while a minute's applause was held by Everton and Liverpool fans at the Merseyside derby.
Three other boys were also arrested following the schoolgirl's death.
Merseyside Police said a 16-year-old was released on bail, a 14-year-old was released under investigation and no further action was taken against a 13-year-old.